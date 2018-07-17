See Dr. Demento Punk Comp’s Absurd ‘Creature With the Atom Brain’ Video

The bizarre, guest-filled Dr. Demento Covered in Punk has unveiled the new video for the compilation track “Creature With the Atom Brain,” Quintron & Miss Pussycat’s cover of the 1981 Roky Erickson song.

The video, directed by Miss Pussycat, combines puppeteering with Frankenstein’s monster to present a gruesome tale of revenge and “creature love.” Dr. Demento appears in puppet form as a newscaster, with the legendary radio personality himself providing the voice.

One of the highlights of the Dr. Demento Covered in Punk comp is William Shatner’s melodramatic rendition of the Cramps’ “Garbageman.” To commemorate the Star Trek actor’s effort, Demented Punk has created a limited-edition 18″x24″ screen-printed poster that merges the Cramps’ Bad Music for Bad People cover art with Shatner’s image. The 300 prints-only poster goes on sale July 20th at Demented Punk.

A second video from Dr. Demento Covered in Punk, an animated visual to accompany Osaka Popstar’s punk-cover version of the novelty hit “Fish Heads,” is also set to arrive this summer.