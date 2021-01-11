 See Danny Elfman's 'Sorry' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Luke Combs Talks About His Battle With Anxiety, OCD on Dan Rather's 'Big Interview'
Home Music Music News

See Danny Elfman’s Creepy Video for Self-Described ‘Alien Orchestral Chamber Punk’ Song ‘Sorry’

Film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman will release a new song on the 11th of every month for the foreseeable future

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

Danny Elfman’s latest single, “Sorry,” is a panoply of sarcastic apologies set to a typically dark-hued backdrop of orchestral rock.

A woman’s voice jumps from speaker to speaker singing, “I’m so sorry,” until Elfman opens his own mouth to reveal the song’s more sinister intentions. “You suffocate, and I’m so sorry that I didn’t die or just evaporate into a toxic cloud,” he sings at one point with a forked tongue.

The slimy music video that accompanies the tune was intended as the visual backdrop for Elfman’s 2020 Coachella performance. He’s releasing it Monday the 11th since the number 11 has a special meaning to him (“Elf” in German translates to 11) and he intends to release new music on the 11th of every month going forward for the foreseeable future.

“‘Sorry’ was the first song I’ve written for myself in a long time,” Elfman explained. “It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I’d been storing inside myself that came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”

The track follows the similarly mordant “Happy,” which came out on Halloween and was the artist’s first solo single in decades. Elfman, of course, is best known as the musical mastermind behind The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton’s best films, and The Simpsons theme, so the two songs’ caustic nature feels like an extension of his oeuvre. Before scoring film and TV, though, Elfman was the frontman for Oingo Boingo, a quirky group that dented the Eighties with the otherworldly hits “Dead Man’s Party” and “Weird Science.”

In This Article: Danny Elfman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.