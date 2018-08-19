See Chance the Rapper Debut ‘What’s the Hook’ With Reeseynem on ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Chance the Rapper delivered the live debut of his new song “What’s the Hook” with Reeseynem during the rapper’s latest turn as special guest on Wild ‘N Out.

The two Chicago rappers released the studio take of their collaboration earlier in the week before the premiere of the October 18th episode of the MTV variety show, Pitchfork reports. A music video for the track premiered on Saturday.

As part of his Wild ‘N Out guesting duties, Chance the Rapper participated in a variety of sketches, including one where he leaves a bride at the altar and a good-natured prank on some Atlanta college students.

“What’s the Hook” arrives a month after the four surprise songs – “Wala Cam,” “65th & Ingleside,” “Work Out” and “I Might Need Security” – that Chance the Rapper unleashed in July. The rapper also appeared on Peter CottonTale’s “Forever Always” in June. Chance the Rapper’s last full-length release was his Coloring Book in 2016.