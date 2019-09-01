See Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. in Teaser for Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will search for the next hip-hop sensation on the new Netflix series Rhythm + Flow. After announcing the music competition in 2018, Netflix unveiled the first teaser for the series during Cardi B’s set at the Made in America Festival.

“Creativity doesn’t have blueprints,” Chance the Rapper says in the preview, with Cardi B promising of the show, “It’s gonna be lit-y like a fucking city.” The three rappers involved will serve as judges on the series, Netflix’s first foray into the music competition genre.

The three-week, 10-episode series will arrive on the streaming service on October 9th, when Rhythm + Flow‘s first four episodes (four-city auditions in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta) premiere on Netflix.

The following week’s three episodes, on October 16th, will focus on syphers, rap battles and music videos, with the October 23rd’s final three episodes covering samples, collaborations and the finale to declare a winner.