See Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Born to Run,’ ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’

Billy Joel celebrated a record-breaking milestone on Wednesday night – his 100th performance at Madison Square Garden – with a surprise guest. The New Yorker looked to New Jersey and enlisted Bruce Springsteen to celebrate the landmark moment. The pair of icons performed a couple of songs together.

Springsteen sat atop Joel’s piano for part of their performance of “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” as the platform that they were on spun. He also donned his guitar and after a one-two count they launched into “Born to Run” with the audience joining in while Joel backed him on piano.

No one has performed at Madison Square Garden as many times as Joel. He launched a monthly residency in the famed arena in 2014 and recently extended it into 2018. Currently, the venue is offering tickets through December 2018. Joel also recently welcomed surprise guests Foreigner’s Lou Gramm and Mick Jones onstage to perform “Urgent” and “Cold as Ice.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Netflix announced they would stream Springsteen’s one-man show, Springsteen on Broadway. The show will stream on December 15th, the final day of the show’s run at Walter Kerr Theatre. The musician recently surprised his audience with his first encore of his Broadway run with “This Hard Land.”

Watch fan-shot video of their performance of “Born to Run”

Watch fan-shot video of their performance of “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”