Ariana Grande became emotional discussing the Manchester bombing in 2017 during her Beats 1 Radio interview Friday with Ebro Darden. The pop singer appeared on the show to promote her new album, Sweetener, which was released earlier in the day.

After playing the final track on her album “Get Well Soon,” Darden gave the singer a chance to open up about the song and the aftermath of what happened in Manchester.

“Obviously [if you see it] on the news it affects you but not in the same way,” Grande says of tragedies. “You feel bad, you tweet it, you post a picture, you send your condolences, you say something and move on. But then Christmas comes and you’re thinking about it.”

The 25-year-old singer added that “Get Well Soon” also focuses on “personal demons, anxiety and more intimate tragedies” as well, giving people a “hug musically.” Grande then explained the long-lasting effects of tragic events.

“It’s like people are permanently affected by this shit and it’s just like, perspective. It changes everything, changes your life quite a bit. You want to be more present and follow happy impulses and figure it out later and stay in the moment,” she said through tears.

Following the Manchester bombing in May 2017, Grande returned to the U.K. city just a month after the attack for the One Love Manchester benefit concert. “You want to just not be afraid because of course that’s what they want,” she explained. “If you give them that, they’ve won.” Since then, Grande has continued to perform live. “You try not to give into fear,” she said. “That was the whole point of finishing my tour.”

Since Sweetener‘s release on Friday, fans have speculated that “Get Well Soon” is dedicated to the Manchester bombing victims because of its length (5 minutes and 22 seconds for May 22nd, the date of the attack) and for an extended 40 seconds of silence at the end of the track, which people have speculated is for the victims.

“We just have to be there for each other as much as we can because you never fucking know,” Grande told Darden.