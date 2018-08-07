See Aphex Twin’s Kaleidoscopic New Video ‘T69 Collapse’

Aphex Twin has released a jittery video for his new song “T69 Collapse,” which contains landscapes made of meat throbbing along with the track’s bleeps and bloops. It creates an effect that alternatively looks like Minecraft on acid and a kaleidoscopic astral constellation. The music itself is a barrage of accelerating and decelerating drums mixed with warbling synths; the audio equivalent of a broken strobe light. The clip was made by an artist called Weirdcore.

The song will appear on the artist’s upcoming EP, Collapse, due out September 14th. Artwork that accompanied the release contains the description: “a series of movements that match the speed and rhythm of cake.”

Currently, Aphex Twin have no North American dates planned but will be performing in Bilbao on October 26th, Berlin on November 1st and a festival in Turin the next two days.

Although he’s released several EPs and other releases since, his last full-length release was Syro in 2014. At the time, it was his first LP since 2001’s Drukqs. He explained the long wait between large-scale releases in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Well, I have wanted to do it; it’s just getting around to doing it,” he said. “It’s a real ball-ache. It’s not what I’m interested in. I just like making the stuff. To be honest, I thought, ‘Who’s even interested anymore?’ When Warp [Records] was really interested, I was like, ‘Really? Is this a joke or something?’ I kind of expected them to say, ‘No, nobody actually buys any records anymore, mate. Sorry.'” The label is also releasing Collapse.

Collapse track List

1. “T69 Collapse”

2. “1st 44”

3. “MT1 t29r2”

4. “Abundance10edit[2 R8’s, FZ20m & A 909]”

5. “Pthex”