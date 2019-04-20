×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next 'Hail Satan?' Review: In the Dark Lord (and Religious Freedom) We Trust Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Anderson .Paak Bring Out Brandy, Jay Rock During Coachella Performance

Hip-hop musician brought out Brandy for “Jet Black” and Rock for the ‘Black Panther’ track “King’s Dead”

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

During Anderson .Paak and & the Free Nationals’ Coachella set on Friday night, the musician enlisted two special guests for the performance.

The hip-hop artist brought out R&B icon Brandy for “Jet Black,” a song from his album Ventura released earlier this month.

Later on, Jay Rock joined .Paak for “King’s Dead,” the Black Panther track which originally featured Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake, and Mike Will Made-It. Rock also played “Win” from his album Redemption.

.Paak’s set also featured additional performances of songs from his most recent album as well as tracks from Malibu and Oxnard.

Related

coachella
Los Tucanes de Tijuana on Making History as Coachella’s First Norteño Act
Review: Anderson .Paak’s 'Ventura' is Ambitious, Wide-Ranging Hip-Hop Soul

He even took the time to pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hustle and played “Dang!” his collaboration with late rapper Mac Miller.

.Paak’s latest album Ventura is a follow-up to his 2018 album Oxnard. Ahead of its release, he shared the Smokey Robinson collaboration “Make It Better.”

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad