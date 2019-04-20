See Anderson .Paak Bring Out Brandy, Jay Rock During Coachella Performance

During Anderson .Paak and & the Free Nationals’ Coachella set on Friday night, the musician enlisted two special guests for the performance.

The hip-hop artist brought out R&B icon Brandy for “Jet Black,” a song from his album Ventura released earlier this month.

Later on, Jay Rock joined .Paak for “King’s Dead,” the Black Panther track which originally featured Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake, and Mike Will Made-It. Rock also played “Win” from his album Redemption.

.Paak’s set also featured additional performances of songs from his most recent album as well as tracks from Malibu and Oxnard.

He even took the time to pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hustle and played “Dang!” his collaboration with late rapper Mac Miller.

.Paak’s latest album Ventura is a follow-up to his 2018 album Oxnard. Ahead of its release, he shared the Smokey Robinson collaboration “Make It Better.”