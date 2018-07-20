Rolling Stone

See A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Lavish ‘Way Too Fly’ Video With Davido

Track hails from latest EP ‘International Artist’

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has unveiled his new video "Way Too Fly" featuring Davido.

Bronx rapper-singer A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie grooves in a mansion and explores the underworld in his lavish new video “Way Too Fly” featuring Nigerian artist Davido. The track appears on his recently released EP, International Artist.

In the new visual, the rapper and Davido are in a plush mansion, surrounded by beautiful women. Things take a surreal turn when they take a couple of pills offered to them and some of the women dissolve before their eyes. “I’m way too fly, shine in the night time,” the pair sing on the bouncy, club-destined track. “I’m a vampire but I don’t bite, come inside when it’s daylight.”

International Artist follows his 2017 debut studio album, The Biggest Artist, which spawned the hit “Drowning” featuring Kodak Black. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will be performing at Lollapalooza on August 2nd.

