Secretly Canadian Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Reissues, Singles

Label is aiming to raise $250,000 to fight homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Stella Donnelly performs on stage at Scala on May 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Stella Donnelly performs on stage at Scala on May 07, 2019 in London, England.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Secretly Canadian will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer with a series of reissues, singles, and more — raising money to fight homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana.

The label kicked off their year-long SC25 project with reissues of the War on Drugs’ Wagonwheel Blues, Jens Lekman’s When I Said I Wanted to Be Your Dog, Tig Notaro’s Live, and Whitney’s Light Upon the Lake, all out June 4th. They also announced a singles series — featuring covers, rarities, and more — starting with Stella Donnelly tackling Lekman’s “If I Could Cry (It Would Feel Like This)” and Porridge Radio’s take on Scout Niblett’s “Wet Road.”

 

 

The label — part of the Secretly Group company, whose workers recently unionized — will donate all proceeds to New Hope for Families. Their goal is to raise $250,000 to fight homelessness.

“Like all of our neighbors here in Indiana, the Secretly family are devastated by the news that developed overnight,” the label said in a statement. “Our hearts are with all of those affected by the tragedy in Indianapolis. Secretly was founded in 1996, just down the road in Bloomington, and today we are sharing plans — long in the works — to mark our 25th anniversary with a mission to aid families experiencing homelessness in our hometown. Though our hearts are heavy, we feel more connected to our local community than ever, and it is with grief and gratitude that we go forward with these plans today.”

