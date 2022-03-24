Sebastián Yatra, John Legend Team Up for Bilingual Version of ‘Tacones Rojos’

Sebastián Yatra tapped John Legend for a revamped version of the single “Tacones Rojos,” featuring lyrics in both English and Spanish. The pair showcased the song with an upbeat music video filmed in Los Angeles, in which Legend plays Yatra’s neighbor.

“‘Tacones Rojos’ has such a beautiful sunny vibe,” Legend said in a statement. “It’s about meeting someone new who brings love, light and wonder into your life. I love that energy and that we were able to create something new together for this lovely song.” He added, “It was already such an amazing track but this was the first time I’ve tried to translate a Spanish song into English. It’s not as simple as a word for word conversion.”

Yatra, who said he considers the collaboration a “brand new song,” shared his excitement about working with Legend. “When you hear his voice, you know it’s him and it resonates,” Yatra explained. “To have him sing a song that I wrote, these melodies and this message of love, it just makes me so happy and gives me a lot of professional and personal satisfaction.”

“Tacones Rojos” comes off the Colombian singer’s recent album, Dharma — an ambitious record that packs in rock, cumbia, reggaetón, and even a Jonas Brothers collaboration. The album also features guest appearances by Guaynaa, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha and Elena Rose.

Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” which was written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the hit Disney film Encanto, during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.