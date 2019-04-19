Watch Sebadoh Skewer Conspiracy Theorists in ‘Raging River’ Video

Sebadoh send-up the tin foil hat crowd and technology-induced conspiracy theorists on their new song, “Raging River,” set to appear on their upcoming LP, Act Surprised, out May 24th.

“Raging River” finds bassist Jason Loewenstein unraveling dystopian lyrics — “You can say it ain’t so/No light no shadow/Things they don’t want to know/Got the tin foil hats on — over spindly guitars that jump to a heavy crunch when the song hits the chorus. Loewenstein also stars in the video for “Raging River,” in which he tinkers with strange machines, shoots a lot of shaky hand-held video footage and kicks the song up with a guitar pedal that just says “Rage” on it.

In a statement, Loewenstein said of “Raging River,” “Wouldn’t it be great if a big raging river came through here and washed away all the assholes?”

“Raging River” marks the third track off Act Surprised, following “Celebrate the Void” and “Stunned.” Sebadoh recorded Act Surprised in Western Massachusetts with producer Justin Pizzoferrato. The record marks the trio’s first since 2013’s Defend Yourself.

Sebadoh will embark on a North American tour in support of Act Surprised May 22nd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A second leg will launch July 11th in Montreal, Canada.