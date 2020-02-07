Sean Paul, Tove Lo Praise ‘Real Side of Love’ With ‘Calling on Me’

Sean Paul has released his first single of 2020, “Calling on Me,” featuring the Swedish singer Tove Lo.

“‘Calling on Me’ is a dope song reflecting the real side of love,” Sean Paul said in a statement. “If you love someone, the energy doesn’t ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I’m proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me.”

On the track, Paul proclaims, “I’ll be there to give you what you need/I’ll support your calling selflessly/Just like you would do for me without a ‘please’/Same blood with me.” Tove Lo sings the hook: “Calling, calling, calling on me/Forever running to you/I’ll be, I’ll be, I’ll be on time/Like you expect me to.”

Paul was previously featured on Tainy’s Latin-Caribbean all-star single “Lento,” alongside Cazzu and Mozart La Para. Tainy also produced Paul’s last single, “Contra La Pared,” released last March and featuring J Balvin.

Following the release of her album Sunshine Kitty in 2019, Tove Lo has been churning out hits this year, including the Finneas-produced “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.” She shared the music video for “Are U Gonna Tell Her?”, featuring MC Zaac, last month. Tove Lo is currently on tour for Sunshine Kitty with support from Alma and Broods; the North American leg wraps February 28th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.