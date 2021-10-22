Hear Sean Paul and Sia Team Up on Club-Ready Single ‘Dynamite’

Sean Paul and Sia have reunited for a new single, “Dynamite.” The upbeat pop number, which features dancehall beats, was produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin.

The musicians previously collaborated on the 2016 single “Cheap Thrills,” which was also produced by Kurstin.

“’Dynamite’ started out as just a good vibe song,” Paul said in a statement. “After recording ‘Cheap Thrills’ Sia and I knew we would record another single and ‘Dynamite’ is the second installment. Banx and Ranx, Greg Kurstin, myself, and Sia worked on this single and I hope people gravitate toward it like our first single. ‘Dynamite’ is another feel-good record for me and I just want to thank Sia and her entire team, my team Duttyrock, my management team, and big up my mom who introduced me to Sia’s music.”

Last year, Sean Paul collaborated with Tove Lo for the single “Calling on Me,” which got a music video directed by Andy Hines. “‘Calling on Me’ is a dope song reflecting the real side of love,” Paul said of the track, his first release of 2020. “If you love someone, the energy doesn’t ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I’m proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me.”

He also teamed up with Shaggy for dancehall number “Go Down Deh,” recorded for Spice’s album, Ten, which dropped in July. The trio performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June.

Sia most recently appeared on “Born Yesterday,” the lead single from Arca’s upcoming studio album KICK ii, set for release December 3rd via XL Recordings.