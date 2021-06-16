 Sean Paul and Shaggy Join Spice for 'Go Down Deh' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Sean Paul and Shaggy Join Spice for ‘Go Down Deh’ on ‘Kimmel’

The song will appear on Spice’s album Ten

Sean Paul and Shaggy teamed up with Spice for a boisterous live rendition of dancehall number “Go Down Deh” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The trio was joined by a DJ and some backup dancers for the performance, which had a house party-themed set.

“Go Down Deh” comes off Spice’s upcoming album, Ten, out July 30th. The musicians previously performed “Go Down Deh” on Good Morning America earlier this month.

Last year, Sean Paul collaborated with Tove Lo for single “Calling on Me,” which got a music video directed by Andy Hines. “‘Calling on Me’ is a dope song reflecting the real side of love,” Paul said of the song, his first release of 2020. “If you love someone, the energy doesn’t ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I’m proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me.”

Shaggy tapped Junior Reid and Bounty Killer for “Raggamuffin Christmas” this past December, a track off his seasonal LP Christmas in the Islands. Shaggy also released his LP Hot Shot 2020 in 2020, featuring a re-recording of his 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me.”

