Sean Paul Wants to ‘Keep It Blazin’ on Reggaetón-Infused ‘No Fear’ With Nicky Jam

Keeping up with his annual 4/20 song drop, Sean Paul has fired up another new track to keep folks “blazin.” On Wednesday, Paul brought the reggaetón influence with “No Fear,” which features verses from Nicky Jam and Damian Marley. The new single is set to appear on his album Scorcha, which arrives on May 27.

“Every year I drop a tune 4 yall on #420 ~ had 2 continue the tradition wid #nofear longside @damianmarley an @nickyjam,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “#scorcha iz comin may 27!!! Keep it blazin #420”

“Blood, sweat and tears/We don’t got no fear/We got to be preparеd/For this land, I will forever care,” he sings on the chorus as Jam jumps in with the post-chorus and a verse of his own.

“No Fear” follows a set of collaborative singles he’s dropped to promote his upcoming LP. Paul recently released “How We Do It” with Pia Mia, “Dynamite” with Sia, “Only Fanz” with Ty Dolla $ign, and “Calling on Me” with Tove Lo.

The new LP follows the release of Live N Livin, which he dropped in 2021. The record was nominated for best reggae album at the Grammys earlier this year. This is Jam’s first song since dropping “Ojos Rojos” earlier this year. Meanwhile, Marley joined Yendry on “You” in 2021.