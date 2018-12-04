Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Music Fans Are Increasingly Crossing Borders For Shows, Report Says Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Sean Paul, Jhene Aiko’s Dance Battle in ‘Naked Truth’ Video

Track appears on Jamaican singer’s latest project ‘Mad Love the Prequel’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sean Paul presides over a battle between two rival dance crews in the provocative new video for his song with Jhené Aiko, “Naked Truth.”

The Michael Garcia-directed clip opens with a woman arriving at a seemingly deserted warehouse, where a man warns her to proceed with caution. Inside, the woman takes her seat on a throne opposite Sean Paul. From there, the two watch as their respective teams of dancers engage in a seductive choreographed battle befitting the steamy groove of “Naked Truth.”

“Naked Truth” appears on Sean Paul’s latest project, Mad Love the Prequel, which was released in June. Along with Aiko, the record features collaborations with Ellie Goulding (“Bad Love”), David Guetta and Becky G (“Mad Love”), Migos (“Body”) and Dua Lipa (“No Lie”). Mad Love the Prequel notably marks Sean Paul’s first release since his 2014 album, Full Frequency.

As for Aiko, the R&B star released her most recent album, Trip, in 2017.

In This Article: Jhené Aiko, Sean Paul

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad