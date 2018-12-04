Watch Sean Paul, Jhene Aiko’s Dance Battle in ‘Naked Truth’ Video

Sean Paul presides over a battle between two rival dance crews in the provocative new video for his song with Jhené Aiko, “Naked Truth.”

The Michael Garcia-directed clip opens with a woman arriving at a seemingly deserted warehouse, where a man warns her to proceed with caution. Inside, the woman takes her seat on a throne opposite Sean Paul. From there, the two watch as their respective teams of dancers engage in a seductive choreographed battle befitting the steamy groove of “Naked Truth.”

“Naked Truth” appears on Sean Paul’s latest project, Mad Love the Prequel, which was released in June. Along with Aiko, the record features collaborations with Ellie Goulding (“Bad Love”), David Guetta and Becky G (“Mad Love”), Migos (“Body”) and Dua Lipa (“No Lie”). Mad Love the Prequel notably marks Sean Paul’s first release since his 2014 album, Full Frequency.

As for Aiko, the R&B star released her most recent album, Trip, in 2017.