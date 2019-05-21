See Sean Paul, J Balvin’s En Fuego ‘Contra La Pared’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Dancehall maven Sean Paul and reggaeton royal J Balvin delivered an en fuego performance of their collaborative track, “Contra La Pared,” which means “Against the Wall,” during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The pair donned colorful clothing to match their lively Tainy-produced tune as they bounced along to their club-ready track, sprinkling in coordinated dance moves, which mirrored the choreography found in the song’s video. The track follows their previous 2017 team-up for Major Lazer song “Buscando Huellas.”

“It was great working with J Balvin,” Paul said in a previously released statement. “He’s a star from the Latin world who has such a great knowledge and respect for dancehall music… When the dons of dancehall and Latin team up, the result is pure fire!”

“Working with Sean Paul was a real blessing,” Balvin added. “Since reggaeton obviously has strong roots [in] reggae, it was really exciting to bring our worlds together.”

In April, the pair performed their latest collaboration during Coachella. Balvin embarks on a North American tour this fall. Earlier in the month, Balvin and Bad Bunny, who are planning to release joint album Oasis, starred in Jhay Cortez’s “No Me Conoce” remix video. Balvin appears in DJ Khaled’s “You Stay” video featuring Meek Mill, Lil Baby and Jeremih, which was also released in May.