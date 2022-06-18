 Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney's 80th Birthday With Beatles Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and many more pay tribute to Beatles legend on landmark birthday

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Sean Ono Lennon attends The Beatles Get Back The Rooftop Concert at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Sean Ono Lennon attends The Beatles Get Back The Rooftop Concert at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Sean Ono Lennon

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.”

“A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”

Yoko Ono also tweeted a birthday message to McCartney:

After McCartney celebrated his own birthday early by performing alongside Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi as well as a newly announced box set of his self-titled works, the music world turned to social media Saturday to celebrate the music legend’s 80th.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” Ringo Starr tweeted. The Beatles’ Twitter also marked the occasion with a minute-long tribute video:

In This Article: Paul McCartney, Sean Ono Lennon, The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.