Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.”

“A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”

Yoko Ono also tweeted a birthday message to McCartney:

Dear Paul, Happy 80th Birthday and many, many more! From a partner in Peace… love, yoko#HappyBirthdayPaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/c9YkeR8CMt — Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) June 18, 2022

After McCartney celebrated his own birthday early by performing alongside Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi as well as a newly announced box set of his self-titled works, the music world turned to social media Saturday to celebrate the music legend’s 80th.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” Ringo Starr tweeted. The Beatles’ Twitter also marked the occasion with a minute-long tribute video: