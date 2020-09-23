 Sean Lennon Taps Paul McCartney, Elton John for 'Lennon at 80' Special - Rolling Stone
Sean Lennon to Interview Paul McCartney, Elton John for ‘John Lennon at 80’ Special

BBC Radio 2 special will also feature Lennon in conversation with his half-brother, Julian

Jon Blistein

Sean Lennon will talk about his father, John Lennon, with Paul McCartney, Elton John and his half-brother Julian for an upcoming special.

Sean Ono Lennon will interview Paul McCartney, Elton John and his half-brother Julian for an upcoming BBC radio special marking what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, October 9th.

John Lennon at 80 will broadcast in two one-hour installments, October 3rd and 4th, at 9 p.m. BST/4 p.m. EST on BBC Radio 2. According to UDiscoverMusic, Radio 2 will pair these shows with a two-hour special, John Lennon at the BBC, featuring a mix of archival performances and interviews, that will air October 4th between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. BST/2 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST.

“John Lennon is one of the Radio 2 audience’s most popular and best loved musicians,” BBC Radio 2 head of station, Helen Thomas, said.” So we’re thrilled and honored that Sean’s first-ever radio program in which he talks at length about his father, alongside his brother Julian, Paul McCartney and Elton John, will be broadcast on our network.”

Per a preview of John Lennon at 80, Sean’s conversation with McCartney will cover everything from meeting and becoming friends with Lennon to the Beatles’ Let It Be sessions, and how previously unseen footage from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary changed McCartney’s perception of that period. McCartney will also discuss his and Lennon’s artistic development together, and perform a snippet of the first song they wrote, “Just Fun.”

In his conversation with Elton John — who is Sean’s godfather — the musician will share his own memories of being a Beatles fan, like biking eight miles to buy a copy of Sgt. Pepper’s. John also talks about Lennon’s final live appearance, which happened to take place at one of his 1974 gigs at Madison Square Garden, where Lennon was reunited with Yoko Ono.

And with his half-brother Julian, the two Lennon boys will discuss their father’s life and music, with a particular focus on his final album, Double Fantasy (some of Sean’s earliest memories are of being in the studio with his dad while he made that record). The pair will also discuss the unique moments they realized exactly who their dad was, with Julian recalling memories of fans lingering outside his childhood home in England, and Sean recounting similar scenes outside the Dakota in New York.

In This Article: Elton John, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Sean Lennon

