Watch Seal Strip Back ‘Kiss From a Rose’ on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Seal packed everything and more into his recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The musician stopped by the talkshow to share details about his forthcoming career-spanning tour, the surprise party his partner threw for his 60th birthday, and his matte grey manicure. To close out the episode, Seal ran through an acoustic rendition of his 1994 hit “Kiss From a Rose.”

It wasn’t the only song the singer performed for the episode. Before he took the stage, Seal crafted a love song out of the different items included in Cardi B and Offset’s Mcdonalds’ meal during a game of “From Seal, With Love.” It took him back to his days of singing while cleaning bathrooms at the fast food restaurant where he once worked for two weeks — just long enough to get a paycheck. Trending Neil Young and Stephen Stills Honor David Crosby, Revive Buffalo Springfield at Light Up The Blues ‘Succession’: The Roy Siblings Meet Their Match in Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson Tucker Carlson Is No Longer a Fox News Host Justine Lupe on Willa, the Sex Worker Tied Up in ‘Succession’

Needless to say, he’s come a long way since then. When Seal entered his surprise party, he found himself overwhelmed by the amount of love being shown to him by his closest friends and family. “I didn’t suspect anything at all,” he recalled. “We went round to her friend’s house and as they opened the door, there were almost 200 of just everyone that has meant something at some point or other in my life — a real cross-section of people. And I just had this thought, I was like, ‘Oh, I know what’s happened. I’ve died.'”

He added: “Literally, for a split second, I literally thought, ‘Oh, this is what they talk about.’ You die and then you see all the people… Luckily, I’m still alive. But then I just lost it. You saw me kind of bursting out into tears there. I just couldn’t hold back the tears because we’re all so good at deflecting compliments, and deflecting love when it’s thrown our way. But when you see roughly 200 of the people that are really meaningful in your life … it’s like this undeniable wall of love.”