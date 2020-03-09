Pearl Jam, Billy Idol, Patti Smith Tapped for Asbury Park’s 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Pearl Jam, Billy Idol and Patti Smith will perform at the 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, held on September 19th and 20th at New Jersey’s Asbury Park.

The third annual festival will also feature the Beach Boys, the Avett Brothers, Cage the Elephant, Phoebe Bridgers, Ani DiFranco, the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Lord Huron, the Growlers, Grouplove, Dr. Dog, Gang of Youths and more. In addition, professional surfers Cassidy McClain, Cory Lopez, Sam Hammer, Brett Barley and others will appear for demos and live surfboard shaping.

The festival began in 2018, featuring Blondie, Brandi Carlile, Incubus, Deer Tick and a surprise performance by Bruce Springsteen. Last year’s lineup included Dave Matthews Band, the Lumineers, Blind Melon, the B-52’s and more.

The festival is co-produced by rock photographer Danny Clinch, who spent his teenage years in Asbury Park, attending shows at legendary venue the Stone Pony. “I used to come to Asbury Park and think to myself, ‘How could a place like this, right on the seashore with such beautiful architecture, not come back?'” Clinch recently told Rolling Stone. “It was this diamond in the rough. I’ve heard that now there are more music venues per square mile than any town in the country, even Nashville. It’s incredible.”

General tickets, VIP and other packages are on sale now.