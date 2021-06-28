Scott Weiland’s Memoir Will Be Adapted Into ‘Paper Heart’ Film

A decade after the release of Scott Weiland’s memoir Not Dead and Not for Sale, Dark Pictures and Orian Williams have acquired the rights for a film about the late musician.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paper Heart will be written by Dark Pictures’ co-founder Jennifer Erwin. It will chronicle Weiland’s rise as the frontman of Stone Temple Pilots, and later, Velvet Revolver, as well as his struggles with drug addiction. Weiland co-wrote Not Dead and Not for Sale with David Ritz in 2011, four years before he died of an accidental overdose at the age of 48.

“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him — the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin told the Reporter. Added Dark Pictures’ co-founder Anne Beagan: “Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction.”

Weiland was dismissed from Stone Temple Pilots in 2013, three years after his last album with the band, 2010’s self-titled. In March 2015, several months before his death, Weiland released what would be his final album, Blaster, with the Wildabouts.