Hear Scott Stapp Reflect on Troubling Times in New Song ‘The Purpose for Pain’

Scott Stapp reflects on the trying past five years of his life and his road to redemption on the singer’s new song “Purpose for Pain.”

The track features on the Creed singer’s upcoming album The Space Between the Shadows, his first solo LP since 2013’s Proof of Life and the first new song since he experienced a much-publicized psychotic break at the end of 2014.

“‘Purpose for Pain’ is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life’s painful moments,” Stapp said in a statement.

“There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the others side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting.”

The Space Between the Shadows arrives in July via Napalm Records.

In early 2015, Stapp admitted he was “lucky to be alive” after a battle with drug abuse and bipolar disorder that manifested into a series of troubling incidents in Florida.

“I had a psychotic break that was brought on by alcohol and drug abuse,” Stapp said. “I was hallucinating. I drove around the United States for a month, following an angel that I saw on the hood of my car. In my delusional thinking, I thought my family was involved in ISIS, and that millions of dollars had been taken from me to support terrorism. All of it was nonsense. I was out of my mind.”