Hear Scott Stapp’s Inspirational New Song ‘Face of the Sun’

Creed frontman Scott Stapp is now sober and getting treatment for the depression and addictions that turned him into a rock-star pariah. His new song, “Face of the Sun,” embodies his new outlook. “You’ve got to stop the hating/The self-medicating,” he sings over a stabby hard-rock guitar riff. “It’s killing me ’cause you’re so far gone.” The track will appear on his upcoming album, The Space Between the Shadows, due out July 12th.

Previously, Stapp released a video for the Space Between song “Purpose for Pain,” which addresses child abuse. “‘Purpose for Pain’ is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life’s painful moments,” he said in a statement. “There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the others side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting.”

In 2015, Stapp said that he had experienced a “psychotic break” the previous year that put him on the path to redemption. The cause, he said, was drug and alcohol abuse. “I was hallucinating,” he told People. “I drove around the United States for a month, following an angel that I saw on the hood of my car. In my delusional thinking, I thought my family was involved in ISIS, and that millions of dollars had been taken from me to support terrorism. All of it was nonsense. I was out of my mind.” He said at the time that nothing was more important to him now than his sobriety.