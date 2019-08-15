Sarah Silverman, Ben Gibbard Remember Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison in Short Film

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, Sarah Silverman and more remember Scott Hutchison in Tiny Changes, a short documentary about the recently released tribute album for the late Frightened Rabbit singer.

The Twilight Sad, the National’s Aaron Dessner & Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, Biffo Clyro, Julien Baker and more also contributed to the Tiny Changes LP, an all-star covers album dedicated to Frightened Rabbit’s acclaimed 2008 LP The Midnight Organ Flight.

“The Midnight Organ Flight was, for me… one of those albums that completely arrested me. That just stopped me in my tracks,” Gibbard says in the mini-doc. “Putting that record on, I was so inspired by it. The record just grabbed you by the shirt and pulled you off the ground. It felt like flying, listening to that record.”

Silverman adds that Hutchison, before his death by suicide in May 2018, direct messaged her and recruited her for the covers LP. “I, cocky motherfucker, wrote back ‘[My] Backwards Walk’ means so much to me because of my friend Harris [Wittels, who died in 2015],” Silverman says, adding that Hutchison recommended she collaborate with Harkin on the cover. “I’ll play the triangle, anything.”

James and Justin Lockey, who previously collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on music videos and tour documentaries, made the 24-minute film.

“The chance to work with folks you’ve watched and admired onstage so many times over the years was proper fuckin’ ace, no other words to describe it really,” James Lockey said in a statement to The Fader, which premiered the Tiny Changes short film.

“Making this film was pretty hard, in an emotional way, listening to what the record meant to so many people and in light of losing Scott, but at the same time so positive. Reading that back I know that makes no sense but if you listen to what people are saying in the film, those songs, those lyrics and the live shows are ingrained in peoples’ lives, have created long lasting memories and has helped many people through tough times, you can’t say that about many records.”