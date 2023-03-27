Big Machine Label CEO Scott Borchetta in ‘Stable Condition’ After Racing Crash

Scott Borchetta — the founder of Big Machine Label Group and the owner of a racing team known as Big Machine Racing — was hospitalized Sunday following a crash during a race in Georgia. He is currently in “stable condition,” Rolling Stone can confirm.

Racing news outlet Toby Christie reported Sunday that Borchetta crashed in the Trans AM2 Series at Road Atlanta, a course in Braselton, Georgia, following a high-braking turn on the race’s 24th lab.

“Borchetta was involved in an accident yesterday, Sunday, March 26 while racing in the Trans Am2 Series,” Big Machine tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition. We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time.”

Per Toby Christie, Borchetta was removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. “I can tell you [Scott] is okay. He is conscious, and he’s been talking to his team, but he is on his way to the hospital,” a commentator covering the race said on air at the time. “It was a big hit, but I am glad to say he is now in good care and being taken to the hospital. That’s the latest.”

According to the outlet, Borchetta has competed in 34 Trans Am Series events since 2020 and has had one podium finish.

Borchetta owns and runs the Big Machine Racing team and is the chairman and CEO of Big Machine Label, which houses music from country artists such as Carly Pearce, Lady A, Tim McGraw, and Sugarland. Big Machine is also the former label of Taylor Swift, who was involved in a back-and-forth with Borchetta following the selling of her master recordings to Scooter Braun back in 2019.

A rep for the Trans Am Series did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.