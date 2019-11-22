Scooter Braun to Taylor Swift: ‘It Almost Feels as If You Have No Interest in Ever Resolving the Conflict’

Hours after Scooter Braun discussed his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift for the first time in a public forum, the music manager turned to social media early Friday morning to address the singer directly.

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” Braun wrote to Swift in an Instagram post. “This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children.”

Braun also shared a screengrab of an alleged direct message where the user wrote “I will buy a gun tmr and them shoot you allin the head.”

“I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different way,” Braun continued to Swift. “While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney 4 days ago of these ongoing threats, I’m still hopeful we can fix this.”

Earlier this month, Swift claimed on Tumblr that Big Music Label Group’s Scott Borchetta and Braun told her she was not allowed to perform her old songs at the upcoming American Music Awards, a claim which Big Machine has refuted. An arrangement was eventually worked out that would allow for Swift to perform any of her pre-Lover songs during the AMAs. Still, the fact that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings possesses Swift’s masters continues to gnaw at the singer, resulting in the latest public salvos between the two parties.

In Braun’s statement, he claims that, for the past six months, he has attempted to have a sit-down with Swift to discuss the issues, but he has been rebuffed in his attempts.

“It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict,” Braun wrote. “At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here we are. The game of telephone isn’t working.”

Braun added that while he is “frustrated with [Swift’s] accusations,” “It is important that I am clear — no artist should ever feel cornered or bullied.” The manager also addressed the AMAs controversy: “As the world now knows you can and should perform any song you like at the AMAs. I have never and would never say otherwise. You do not need anyone’s permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate or confusion.”

Braun concluded his open letter optimistic but realistic about a face-to-face with Swift. “Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case,” he wrote. “I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process.”

Read Braun’s entire note to Swift below: