Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott’s ‘Chopstix’ Raises a Question: Can Utensils Be Sexy?

Exploring the inherent sexiness of utensils is an intriguing exercising — and one I hadn’t considered before today. Forks definitely aren’t sexy (pointy). Spoons can be sensual (curvy). Depending on the situation, knives are arousing (dangerous). Chopsticks, I think we can all agree, live in a gray area, which Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott explore on their latest song.

The metaphor at the center of the DJ Dahi-produced “Chopstix” is simple. According to Travis Scott, “her legs” are “chopsticks, chopsticks, chopsticks.” Schoolboy Q, too, likes “her legs up like chopsticks,” but makes the distinction that he also likes to beat and “stab at it.” The metaphor is confused by the fact that you’re not supposed to stab with chopsticks, but a deeper dive seems unnecessary. Stare into the abyss, etc., etc.

After the song had been previewed, Schoolboy Q delayed the release of “Chopstix” last week, following the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle. On Instagram Live, he briefly discussed pushing back his single, even as iHeartRadio and blogs began to post it.

“Y’all got the game fucked up if y’all think I’m trying to put out music tomorrow. I’m not putting out no fucking music tomorrow. It’s not cool. I’m not with it,” Q said. “Thank you to iHeartRadio for understanding that. I was told it that it’s nothing they can do. I guess it was already in some rotations… I was never with it. iHeart they understand it and pulled it down.”