Schoolboy Q Plots North American Tour With Nav

Schoolboy Q and Nav — an intriguing if oddball music coupling — are embarking on a 19-city North American tour this fall.

The Crash Tour 2019 will launch November 4th at the Revention Music Center in Houston, Texas and include stops in cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and Denver. The run wraps December 4th at the Forum in Los Angeles. While NAV will serve as support throuhgout most of the run, he will not appear at the November 18th show in Toronto and the November 27th show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets will go on sale September 20th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between September 17th at 10 a.m. local time and September 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

Schoolboy Q released his most recent album, Crash Talk, in April. The album marked his first since 2016’s Blank Face LP, and in a recent interview with GQ, the rapper opened up about the initial difficulties he faced in trying to record the follow-up and how golf, of all things, spurred his eventual break through. “I’d be in the house smoking weed, just waiting to go to the studio every day,” Q said. “That’s not a good life. That brings on depression. You know how bad it is when you’re going through all this shit in your head and all you’re doing is going to the studio and back home? It’s toxic for your kid, too.” Elsewhere, he added: “Being in the house so damn much can drive you crazy. Golf taught me patience, and you need that in the music industry, because this shit is evil.”

As for Nav, the Toronto rapper released his most recent album, Bad Habits, in March.

Schoolboy Q Crash Tour 2019

November 4 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 5 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

November 8 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

November 9 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

November 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

November 12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

November 13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner

November 15 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

November 18 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL*

November 20 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 21 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

November 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

November 25 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

November 26 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

November 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

November 29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 1 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

December 4 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

*NAV not performing