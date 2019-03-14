‘Numb Numb Juice’ Is Schoolboy Q at His Most Menacing

Perturbed Schoolboy Q is the best Schoolboy Q, and “Numb Numb Juice” is the TDE rapper at his most ornery. In under two minutes, Schoolboy lists a variety of things that are “bitch shit” over the Nez & Rio, DJ Fu and Hykeem Carter beat. Below is a condensed list of the various acts that bother Q:

1. Acting like you have money in your pockets is “bitch shit.”

2. Gossiping with women is also “bitch shit.”

3. Hating on another person’s success is, you guessed it, “bitch shit.”

4. Pretending your gun of choice is jamming, snitching and then scramming is also unfavorable.

In addition to the above list, Schoolboy also threatens to hop “out like Jack-in-the-Box.” Upon first listen I thought that bar was definitely a reference to the fast-food chain. It isn’t, but it should be — never leave a bag on the table.

“Numb Numb Juice” likely begins the next phase of Schoolboy’s career after the two-and-a-half year gap since his 2016 project, Blank Face. In September, he told fans he didn’t “feel right putting out an album” after the death of his close friend and collaborator, Mac Miller.