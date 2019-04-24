Hear Schoolboy Q Seek Balance on New Song ‘Crash’

Schoolboy Q tries not to let his life spin out of control on his new song, “Crash,” set to appear on his forthcoming album, Crash Talk, out this Friday, April 26th.

Boi-1da produced the track, winding a simple string loop around a head-nodding drum groove peppered with bass synth gurgles. Schoolboy Q spits a pair of verses that grapple with family, success, his former life of crime and what it takes to stay at the top of the game. He also offers some succinct advice for the next generation of MCs, spitting, “Lil’ rappers ain’t impressive/Your tax bracket ain’t impressive/You buy a chain, but won’t buy no land/That hashtag should say, ‘Desperate.'”

“Crash” follows the previously-released Crash Talk tracks “Numb Numb Juice” and “Chopstix,” featuring Travis Scott. Crash Talk marks Schoolboy Q’s first full-length since 2016’s Blank Face LP. Last year, he appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack, curated by his TDE label mate Kendrick Lamar.