Schoolboy Q Delaying LP Release Due to Mac Miller’s Death

Schoolboy Q is planning to push back the release date of his upcoming fifth LP following the death of his friend Mac Miller. The rapper broke the news during a recent concert, telling fans: “I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” XXL notes.

The emcee admitted he’s wasn’t his “real self” at the moment. “I shouldn’t even be here right now,” he continued. “But like I said, my nigga Mac would not want me in the house sad. He would clown me for some weird shit. So like I said, I’m here today ’cause it’s no way he would allow me to sit in the house and be a little bitch. I’m not gon’ be a little bitch. I’ma come out here.”

Schoolboy Q “promised” fans they “are going to get this album,” which follows 2016’s Blank Face. But he said he isn’t ready to speak with journalists about his late friend. “I’m just not ready to walk in the radio station and the first thing they ask is ‘So Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with the questions they have. So right now I’m not ready to put nothing out … I’m sorry.”

The rapper – who recently wrapped a tour with the Top Dawg Entertainment roster, including Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock – originally planned to release his next album in 2017. The label’s founder, Anthony Tiffith, tweeted in July that the LP was “90 to 95% done.”