Schoolboy Q Addresses Cyclical Nature of Violence in Stark ‘Dangerous’ Video

Schoolboy Q examines the repercussions of vengeance and the cyclical nature of violence in his stark new video for “Dangerous.” The Kid Cudi-assisted track appears on the rapper’s Crash Talk, which was released in April.

In the Alexandre Moors-directed clip, Schoolboy Q and his associate are sitting in a car on a deserted street as the song’s minor key, warbled melody kicks in. As the song about living a dangerous lifestyle and using mind-altering intoxicants as a means to escape unfurls, the visuals find Schoolboy Q and his companion leaving their car to tail two men down the street and a shot is fired, which hits one of the men they are following. As he tries to crawl away, the screen goes black and in the darkness another couple shots are heard.

The words “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind” flash across the screen. The biblical and Ghandi referencing phrase resonates in the powerful two scene-shot clip. And it’s not a tale of redemption: the video ends chillingly, with a vivid, jarring visual display of the expression of “what comes around goes around.”

The “Dangerous” video follows Crash Talk‘s previously unveiled singles, “Crash,” “Chopstix” featuring Travis Scott and “Numb Numb Juice.”