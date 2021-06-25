Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong Get Trapped in a Musical in New ‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong play a couple who wind up stuck in a world modeled after golden-age musicals in the new trailer for Schmigadoon! The six-episode series premieres July 16th on Apple TV+.

The trailer opens with Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) arguing in the rain during a backpacking trip gone fully awry. But things change suddenly when they cross a bridge and find themselves in a cloyingly picturesque town called Schmigadoon that’s filled with ceaselessly smiling faces and lots and lots of music.

In order to leave Schmigadoon, the couple must find true love, though it’s unclear whether Josh and Melissa will find it with each other or someone else. There also may be some unexpected danger afoot, with Melissa quipping at the end of the clip, “We’re in a musical, okay, nobody gets killed in a musical — except Oklahoma, and Carousel, and South Pacific, and oh, hello, Westside Story!“

Schmigadoon! boasts a packed ensemble cast that includes Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil and Ann Harada. Martin Short will also appear as a guest star.