Say Anything: Lizzo

Lizzo took a break from shooting this month’s Rolling Stone cover with David LaChapelle to answer a few rapid-fire questions.

To kick things off, she told us that the strangest thing she’s asked Siri is…nothing. “I don’t use Siri because she’s the feds,” the pop star said plainly.

She answered more questions about her flute (dubbed “Sasha Flute”), her attitude in the studio and her responses to critics: “Once you are full of yourself, and you’re full of the self-love that you have, and you’re not searching for that in anything else, everything that’s yours will be attracted to you.”

Lizzo opened this year’s Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for eight categories including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. She took home three awards that night, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Lizzo revealed that she found out about her nominations as she was boarding her flight back to Los Angeles from the last date of her fall European tour. “Then I had to sit on a plane for 10 hours,” she said.