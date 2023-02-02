Saweetie Is Headlining a Super Bowl Concert (on Roblox)

If you asked Saweetie about this new performance, she’d probably say “I’m not bothering nobody, I just breathe and sh-t.” But some football fans are coming hard for the rapper after the NFL announced that she will take the virtual stage at a Super Bowl Concert on Roblox.

On Tuesday, the NFL revealed that Saweetie will perform on Friday for a “family-friendly, fully motion-captured” Roblox show ahead of Sunday’s championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. “A concert like you’ve never experienced before,” read the NFL’s caption.

But the comments on the announcement were filled with questioning messages from football fans about Saweetie’s presence on the gaming app and its connection with the Big Game. “Aint no one give a damn about the concert,” read one comment. “Who’s the market for this?” asked another. “I assume Saweetie has fans, but I doubt they play Roblox in 2023.” A third wrote, “Delete this.”

The performance is set to be a part of a virtual experience where Roblox users will be able to see her virtually perform at Intuit Stadium, virtually visit San Francisco near where Saweetie grew up, and dance in “Rhythm City.” Fans will also get a Saweetie-themed “Icy” chain for attending the show.

The visual teaser sees a giant avatar version of Saweetie standing in the middle of a football field rapping a clean version of her breakthrough “IGY GRL.” “It doesn’t get more iconic than the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox,” Oana Ruxandra, a Warner Music exec, told Billboard about the performance, adding that the goal of the show is to build “open, interactive and dynamic virtual experiences that deeply connect artists with their fans.”

There were some users wondering if Saweetie’s explicit lyrics — there’s a song called P.U.S.S.Y. on her latest EP — were appropriate for the video game, but the teaser seemed to showcase Saweetie singing clean versions of her songs.

Although this is the first time there's been a Super Bowl-Roblox crossover, other major artists have performed on Roblox in the past, such as Twenty One Pilots, Ava Max, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lizzo, and 24kGoldn.

If there’s one thing Saweetie is going to do… it’s get her check. Over the last several years, the rap star has worked with Champion, Calvin Klein, McDonald’s (remember the Saweetie meal?), Jack Daniels, and MAC Cosmetics.

Saweetie released a project titled The Single Life late last year, in which she closed the chapter to the relationship drama following her breakup with Migos’ Quavo. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman,” she told Rolling Stone as she celebrated her collaboration with Jack Daniels. “It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”