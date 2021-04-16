Saweetie Drops New ‘Risky’ Video With Drakeo the Ruler

Saweetie has released a new video for “Risky,” featuring Drakeo the Ruler. The track appears on the rapper’s new release, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1.

“Risky” finds Saweetie riding a bouncy, bass-driven beat with playful ease — “I’m Mrs. Untouchable, I’m like a Lunchable/Play like it’s all fun and games ’til I’m done with you” — while Drakeo lets his delightfully off-kilter flow wobble in and out of the song’s deep pocket. The accompanying music video, co-directed by Saweetie and FakeDell, is fittingly packed with only good vibes, like when Saweetie gets to show off the hot pink Honda she decked out with rims (as mentioned in the song’s opening lines).

Saweetie released Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 Friday, April 16th. The collection also features collaborations with Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdie, and Loui. Along with this new project, Saweetie released a new single, “Best Friend,” with Doja Cat in January, while she also joined Gwen Stefani for a remix of “Slow Clap.”

Saweetie is expected to release her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, this year. Prior to Pretty Summer Playlist, she dropped a pair of EPs, 2019’s Icy and 2018’s High Maintenance.