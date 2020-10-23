 Saweetie, Jhene Aiko Play It Cool on New Song 'Back to the Streets' - Rolling Stone
Saweetie, Jhené Aiko Play It Cool on New Song ‘Back to the Streets’

Rapper is gearing up to release her debut album Pretty B*tch Music

Saweetie has released a new single, “Back to the Streets,” featuring Jhené Aiko.

Co-produced with Timbaland, the sassy track is an ode to “F boys” — the men Saweetie enjoys for however long she wants to before moving on to the next one. “I put my new man on a leash/Traded in my old ni**a he was just a lease,” she raps. “Ride around town ’til I leave/I gave that boy a round and sent him back to the streets.” The single comes with an animated lyric video, depicting Saweetie and Jhené Aiko as fairies in the forest, reminiscent of Fern Gully.

Saweetie previously released her Number One single “Tap in,” which received a remix from Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow. She is nominated for the New Artist of 2020 at the People’s Choice Awards, airing Sunday, November 15th on E!

Additionally, the rapper is gearing up to release her debut album Pretty B*tch Music, with production from Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz, and more. Outside of music, she’s donating all the proceeds from her latest At Home With makeup line to organizations associated with Black Lives Matter, and Episode 2 of her ongoing YouTube video series, Icy University, is set for release on October 29th.

