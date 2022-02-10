Saweetie Has Hella Boyfriends (Or Should We Say Sneaky Links?) in Disco Pop Bop ‘Closer’ With H.E.R.

Saweetie is in her pop bag. On Thursday, the rap star released “Closer,” a catchy, disco beat-energized banger featuring the soothing vocals of H.E.R.

Saweetie isn’t afraid of flaunting her male roster, including her “it boy” crush in the song’s lyrics. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend/3 boyfriends, IDK where I’m sleeping,” Saweetie raps on the track. “We be thuggin’, clubbin’, fuckin’/Order room service when we done that’s the sequence.”

But perhaps the standout lyric comes in Saweetie’s second verse: “Icy muah, ooh lala!” (Is this the new “Is that my bestie in a Tessie?”) As for H.E.R.’s pop-perfect sensual chorus, she sings, “Hold me closer/It’s the freak in me, I wanna show ya/It feels so good don’t want it to be over.”

On the single’s cover art, both Saweetie and H.E.R. appear in O.G. flight attendant costumes, hinting that its upcoming video might follow the pair in the air. Last week, the rapper shared a video of her getting ready in her apartment with the song playing in the background as she teased her collaboration. “New music featuring….” Saweetie wrote.

This is the first time H.E.R. and Saweetie — who are both of Filipina and Black descent — have linked up for a track. Both women are up for several Grammy Awards in April: Saweetie is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for “Best Friend” with Doja Cat. Meanwhile, H.E.R. is up for eight awards, including Album of the Year for Back of My Mind.

The track is Saweetie’s first single of the year and follows “Icy Chain” from late last year and her collab with Tai’Aysha, “One Night Ting,” last month. She’s set to release her album Pretty Bitch Music later this year.