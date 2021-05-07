Saweetie’s Got Game in Athletic ‘Fast (Motion)’ Video

Saweetie showcases her athleticism in her new video for “Fast (Motion).” The song will appear on her upcoming Pretty Bitch Music, which arrives on June 25th via Warner Records.

In the James Larese-directed clip, Saweetie hits the running track, skydives, throws down in the boxing ring, plays soccer and football, and appears larger-than-life as she plays a friendly one-on-one basketball game while taking over a city street with the WNBA’s A’ja Wilson. The clip also highlights a number of black-owned businesses, including Brandon Blackwood, Matte Swimwear, Mielle Natural Hair Care, Frank’s Bod, and High Hemp.

The rapper discussed titling her upcoming album in The First Time with Rolling Stone. “I remember I was like, ‘How do I put a title over all of these feelings that I’m feeling throughout my album?'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, I make people feel like bad bitches, like pretty girls, so why don’t I call it Pretty Bitch Music?’ I was like, ‘That’s just kind of out there, you know? Putting ‘bitch’ on something?’ But I was like, ‘If I make it stand for something, it’ll make sense.’ So that’s why I say ‘bitch’ stands for boss, independent, tough, CEO — I want my fans to know that it’s empowering.”

On May 21st, the rapper joins Jhene Aiko, Sting and more artists for a Ken Jeong-hosted See Us Unite for Change event, which supports the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Last month, Saweetie dropped the video for her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 track “Risky” featuring Drakeo the Ruler. She also recently teamed up with Gwen Stefani for a remix of Stefani’s “Slow Clap.”