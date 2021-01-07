Saweetie, Doja Cat Celebrate Camaraderie in ‘Best Friend’ Video

Saweetie and Doja Cat call out misogyny and celebrate camaraderie in the new video for “Best Friend.” The song drops ahead of Saweetie’s Pretty Bitch Music, which is slated to arrive this spring.

The club-ready track opens on the pair lounging poolside as a guy proceeds to hit on them. They subliminally communicate with one another about misogyny and virtue signaling. Later, they celebrate friendship, taking a ride in a bejeweled luxury car, hitting the strip club, have a slumber party and more in the colorful Dave Meyers-directed clip.

“That’s my best friend she a real bad bitch/Got her own money she don’t need nig/On the dance floor she had two three drinks/Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in,” the pair rap, taking turns on lines in the chorus. “That’s my best friend she a real bad bitch/Drive her own car she don’t need no Lyft/In the strip club know my girl gone tip/Now she twerking throw it out and come back in.”

“Best Friend” follows Saweetie’s previously released single “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko. Saweetie said her upcoming album’s Pretty Bitch Music title was born from the emotions she was experiencing as she made the LP.

“I remember I was like, ‘How do I put a title over all of these feelings that I’m feeling throughout my album?'” she told Rolling Stone. “And I was like, ‘Well, I make people feel like bad bitches, like pretty girls, so why don’t I call it Pretty Bitch Music?’ I was like, ‘That’s just kind of out there, you know? Putting ‘bitch’ on something?’ But I was like, ‘If I make it stand for something, it’ll make sense.’ So that’s why I say ‘bitch’ stands for boss, independent, tough, CEO — I want my fans to know that it’s empowering.”