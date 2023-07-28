Saweetie Parties With YG and Tyga in Glitzy Music Video for ‘Birthday’

Saweetie has dropped two new singles, “Birthday” and “Shot O’Clock.” The rapper also shared a rowdy music video for “Birthday,” which features guest appearances from YG and Tyga.

The stylish clip sees Saweetie living it up at a fancy party as she raps, “Comin’ live on my birthday/ Spendin’ hundred racks on a new chain.” YG and Tyga show up later to join the fun.

On “Shot O’Clock” the rapper flips Suzanne Vega’s 1992 track “Tom’s Diner” and reworks it into a nightclub anthem. “We gonna turn up at the party/ Taking shots off of my body,” she intones over the familiar melody.

YG, TYGA, and Saweetie will hit the road together this fall for their co-headlining tour, dubbed the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.” The trek marks YG’s second headlining tour in the past year and the first headlining run for Tyga and Saweetie. The tour will find the trio in arenas across the U.S. and Canada, beginning at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sept. 21. They’ll make stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland, and Denver, among other cities before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Nov. 22.

The new singles hint at Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was originally supposed to drop in June 2021 but has yet to arrive. “She’s coming. She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out,” she told Rolling Stone back in October. “I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”

In March, the rapper confirmed that the album is in the works but she’s still taking her time. “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” Saweetie told E! News. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”