Hear Savages Singer Jehnny Beth’s New Song ‘Let It Out’ From Chelsea Manning Doc

Savages singer Jehnny Beth has shared her atmospheric new song “Let It Out,” a track off Beth and producer Johnny Hostile’s soundtrack for the upcoming Chelsea Manning documentary XY Chelsea.

“It is about being inside Chelsea’s head at the moment she decides she won’t be hiding anymore,” Beth and Hostile said of “Let It Out” in a statement. “It’s a great moment of human bravery that can inspire anyone in this world to go beyond their own fear and accept who they are no matter the consequences.”

Beth and Hostile’s XY Chelsea soundtrack will be released June 7th, the same day the documentary premieres on Showtime.

“Shot over two years and featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes verité with Manning, the film picks up on the momentous day in May when she leaves prison and follows her through her journey of discovery, while also examining her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility,” Showtime said of the film.

XY Chelsea was initially announced at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival; since then, the whistleblower and activist was sent back to prison on contempt of court charges after refusing to testify before a grand jury about WikiLeaks.