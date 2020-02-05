Savages’ Jehnny Beth Announces Solo Debut, Shares New Single ‘Flower’

Savages’ singer Jehnny Beth has announced her solo debut, To Love Is to Live, out May 8th on Caroline Records. The French musician also dropped the single “Flower.”

The first verse of the track is hauntingly sparse, with Beth singing quietly until she reaches the chorus; “She loves me and I love her,” she declares. “I’m not sure how to please her.”

“Life’s so strange,” Beth wrote on her Instagram. “Today is the day of my album announcement and I’m on a train to see my dad who’s spent the last two days in intensive care. I was supposed to be in L.A. to promote the album this week but decided to be with family instead.”

She continued: “When I started making this record all I could think about was the impermanence of life, that I had to do this before it’s too late, and here I am now sitting on a train telling you that my album is coming and it’s called TO LOVE IS TO LIVE. Today those words resonate more than ever. There isn’t really anything else in life, is it?”

The LP features the producer Flood, who’s also set to produce Radiohead Ed O’Brien’s upcoming solo debut. “Flower” follows the single “I’m the Man,” which was included on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack and featured a spoken-word intro by Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

After a summer leg in Europe, Beth will head to the States for a four-date trek in July, including an evening at New York’s Webster Hall on July 25th.

Jehnny Beth Tour Dates

July 22 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

July 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

July 25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

July 26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club