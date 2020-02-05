 Savages' Jehnny Beth Announces Solo Debut, Shares New Single 'Flower' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Slowthai, Mura Masa Run Riot With 'Deal Wiv it' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Savages’ Jehnny Beth Announces Solo Debut, Shares New Single ‘Flower’

Singer will release To Love Is to Live on May 8th

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Savages’ singer Jehnny Beth has announced her solo debut, To Love Is to Live, out May 8th on Caroline Records. The French musician also dropped the single “Flower.”

The first verse of the track is hauntingly sparse, with Beth singing quietly until she reaches the chorus; “She loves me and I love her,” she declares. “I’m not sure how to please her.”

“Life’s so strange,” Beth wrote on her Instagram. “Today is the day of my album announcement and I’m on a train to see my dad who’s spent the last two days in intensive care. I was supposed to be in L.A. to promote the album this week but decided to be with family instead.”

She continued: “When I started making this record all I could think about was the impermanence of life, that I had to do this before it’s too late, and here I am now sitting on a train telling you that my album is coming and it’s called TO LOVE IS TO LIVE. Today those words resonate more than ever. There isn’t really anything else in life, is it?” 

The LP features the producer Flood, who’s also set to produce Radiohead Ed O’Brien’s upcoming solo debut. “Flower” follows the single “I’m the Man,” which was included on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack and featured a spoken-word intro by Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

After a summer leg in Europe, Beth will head to the States for a four-date trek in July, including an evening at New York’s Webster Hall on July 25th.

Jehnny Beth Tour Dates
July 22 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
July 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
July 25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
July 26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.