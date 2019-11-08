Hear Savages Singer Jehnny Beth’s Fierce Solo Single ‘I’m The Man’

Jehnny Beth, lead singer of Savages, has released a new track “I’m the Man,” which appears on the soundtrack to Peaky Blinders. The aggressive, industrial song is one of three previously unreleased tracks on the soundtrack and was selected by series director/writer Anthony Byrne.

“‘I’m The Man’ is an attempted study on humankind, what we define as evil and the inner conflict of morality,” Beth said in a statement. “Because it is much easier to label the people who are clearly tormented by obsessions as monsters than to discern the universal human background which is visible behind them. However, this song has not even a remote connection with a sociological study, collective psychology, or present politics; It is a poetic work first and foremost. Its aim is to make you feel, not think.”

Savages’ last album, Adore Life, dropped in 2016. “I’m the Man” is Beth’s second solo effort following her work on the soundtrack to Showtime’s XY Chelsea, which she co-wrote and recorded with longtime producer Johnny Hostile.

The Peaky Blinders soundtrack also includes PJ Harvey’s cover of Nick Cave’s most recognizable song, “Red Right Hand.” The Peaky Blinders soundtrack, due out November 15th, features “I’m the Man,” both the Cave and Harvey renditions of “Red Right Hand,” and songs by the White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie, among others.