Supergroup Saudade Preview New EP With Devastating Instrumental ‘Crisis’

Saudade, the supergroup/collective with a revolving door musicians that includes bassist Chuck Doom, Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Bad Brains’ Dr. Know, unveiled a new song, “Crisis,” from their forthcoming EP Shadows & Light/Sanctuary Dub, out later this year.

“Crisis” is a staggering instrumental that sweeps gracefully between swaths of mesmerizing synths, pummeling double kick drums and jazz-inflected noodling that lends the track a particularly spiritual edge.

Doom — who founded Saudade — helmed the track, writing it, co-producing it with Chris Bittner and performing it with keyboardist John Medeski, guitarist David Torn and drummer Gil Sharone. Doom also crafted the video for “Crisis,” which pays tribute to his mentor, the legendary bassist Jaco Pastorius.

“Crisis” is one of four tracks that will appear on the Shadows & Light/Sanctuary Dub EP. The project will also include the previously-released song, “Shadows & Light,” which features Moreno and Chelsea Wolfe. Another upcoming track, “Sanctuary Dub,” will boast theOGM and Yeti Bones of the Los Angeles punk group Ho99o9.

Per a press release, Saudade will keep recording through 2020, inviting various members and outside vocalist to contribute. The band plans to release their collaborations as they build a larger body of work.