 Supergroup Saudade Detail New EP, Share ‘Crisis’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Children of Rap: C.J. Wallace on Honoring His Dad Biggie's Legacy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Supergroup Saudade Preview New EP With Devastating Instrumental ‘Crisis’

Outfit formed by Chuck Doom boasts revolving door of members including Chino Moreno, Bad Brains’ Dr. Know, John Medeski

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saudade, the supergroup/collective with a revolving door musicians that includes bassist Chuck Doom, Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Bad Brains’ Dr. Know, unveiled a new song, “Crisis,” from their forthcoming EP Shadows & Light/Sanctuary Dub, out later this year.

“Crisis” is a staggering instrumental that sweeps gracefully between swaths of mesmerizing synths, pummeling double kick drums and jazz-inflected noodling that lends the track a particularly spiritual edge.

Doom — who founded Saudade — helmed the track, writing it, co-producing it with Chris Bittner and performing it with keyboardist John Medeski, guitarist David Torn and drummer Gil Sharone. Doom also crafted the video for “Crisis,” which pays tribute to his mentor, the legendary bassist Jaco Pastorius.

“Crisis” is one of four tracks that will appear on the Shadows & Light/Sanctuary Dub EP. The project will also include the previously-released song, “Shadows & Light,” which features Moreno and Chelsea Wolfe. Another upcoming track, “Sanctuary Dub,” will boast theOGM and Yeti Bones of the Los Angeles punk group Ho99o9.

Per a press release, Saudade will keep recording through 2020, inviting various members and outside vocalist to contribute. The band plans to release their collaborations as they build a larger body of work.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.