Saucy Santana Throws it Back on ‘Booty’

There’s Experience Unlimited’s “Da Butt.” There’s Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” There’s Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious.” And now, finally, there’s Saucy Santana’s “Booty” — an explosive romp about the glory of a good rump, his first single as an RCA signee.

Santana, a viral rap sensation that came up independently, previously teased clips of “Booty” on social media. The bites stirred up conversation on Twitter about a sample featured prominently in the song. Fans wondered if the track’s triumphant horn line was pulled from Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and cleared by Queen Bey herself — but in reality, “Booty” samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).”

With a guest verse from Atlanta rapper Latto, “Booty” flexes the pair’s bad-bitch chemistry, first demonstrated when Santana joined Latto on her spring tour of the U.S. and delivered a diva’s sermon on Latto’s 777 standout, “It’s Givin.” “Who else got an ass like this?” Santana gloats about his glutes. “What else make ‘em act like this?” While Santana brags about the natural look of his matching thighs and backside, Latto insists on making her paramour pay for the second round of her Brazilian butt lift.

For the “Material Girl” rapper, “Booty,” is yet another ear worm on his path to stardom. “​Two years from now it’s giving the face of fashion, it’s giving the face of makeup, it’s giving Grammy’s, it’s giving movies,” he told Rolling Stone in March. “The shit that I can do in two more years, I can’t even imagine.”