Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end.

Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by Atlanta rapper Latto (who was not present for the Fallon performance).

Santana’s music has been a staple on TikTok and Instagram for the past few years. It started around 2019, with his first single “Walk Em Like a Dog,” and continued with “Walk” in 2020. With “Material Girl,” also from 2020, Santana fostered one of the biggest trends on TikTok today thanks to various remixes and edits of the track.

Earlier this year, Santana told Rolling Stone that he’s still on the way up. “Two years from now it’s giving the face of fashion, it’s giving the face of makeup, it’s giving Grammys, its giving movies,” the rapper confirmed. “The shit that I can do in two more years, I can’t even imagine.”