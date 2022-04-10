‘SNL’: Camila Cabello Debuts ‘Psychofreak’ With Willow Smith

Camila Cabello returned to Saturday Night Live with an invigorating breakup song that makes you wonder just how amicable her split with Shawn Mendes really was.

“You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” Cabello sang in a vibrant ensemble on “Bam Bam,” the first single from her just-released album, Familia.

one thing about camila cabello is that she is going to PERFORM pic.twitter.com/zn764jY3zt — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 10, 2022

Cabello turned down the lights and turned up the latex for her second performance. Willow Smith was a surprise guest, assisting with vocals, guitar, and blazer on the live debut of Cabello’s second single “Psychofreak.”

The song is a kind of bittersweet samba. Cabello keeps the rhythm flowing in vain, as she recounts how far she’s come (“Everybody says they miss the old me/ I’ve been on this ride since I was 15.”) Meanwhile, Smith provides the vocal counterpoint, grounding the song in her emo-koan-voice that’s quickly becoming the go-to sound of 2022.